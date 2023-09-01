Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 million and a PE ratio of 17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.75%.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

