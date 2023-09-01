Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Up 5.5%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.32. 233,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 701,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

About Sigma Lithium

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 51.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 4.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 24.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth $38,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

