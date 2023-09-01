Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Up 5.5%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.32. 233,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 701,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.
Sigma Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.27.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sigma Lithium
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.