Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.55-$10.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10 billion-$7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.18 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.55-10.14 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.20.

SIG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.74. 57,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,396. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $702,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,506,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $507,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,711.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $702,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,506,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,711 over the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

