Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 624,844 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $40,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 18,745 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

SIMO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. 103,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,479. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $140.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SIMO. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

