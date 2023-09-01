Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH) Insider Acquires A$92,000.00 in Stock

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH – Get Free Report) insider Cheryl Hayman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.84 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$92,000.00 ($59,354.84).

Silk Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Silk Logistics

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited provides port-to-door landside logistics and supply chain services in Australia. It operates in two segments, Port Logistics and Contract Logistics. The company offers port logistics services, including wharf cartage; and contract logistics services, such as warehousing and distribution.

