Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH) Insider Acquires A$92,000.00 in Stock

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH – Get Free Report) insider Cheryl Hayman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.84 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$92,000.00 ($59,354.84).
Silk Logistics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91.
About Silk Logistics
