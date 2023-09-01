Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,330 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $22,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

