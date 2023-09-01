Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.42

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 321981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Sinclair Stock Down 12.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $701.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.72 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 29.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sinclair by 101.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sinclair by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sinclair by 300.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Featured Articles

