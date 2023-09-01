SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Decreased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,504 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,540,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,274,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,151,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,223,000 after purchasing an additional 252,122 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. 584,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,951. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

