Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) PT Lowered to $27.00

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 414.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Spire Global from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SPIR

Spire Global Stock Up 829.2 %

SPIR stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $868.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.24. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 62.56% and a negative net margin of 78.42%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spire Global will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Spire Global

In other news, COO Theresa Condor sold 8,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $42,868.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Theresa Condor sold 8,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $42,868.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 19,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $95,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,312 shares of company stock valued at $169,498 over the last ninety days. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Spire Global by 48.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spire Global by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.