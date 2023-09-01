SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) VP Natausha Heleena White Sells 400 Shares of Stock

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) VP Natausha Heleena White sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $32,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,273.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Natausha Heleena White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Natausha Heleena White sold 1,530 shares of SPX Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $122,430.60.

On Friday, August 18th, Natausha Heleena White sold 16,230 shares of SPX Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $1,277,138.70.

SPX Technologies stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $91.93.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.72 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,136,000 after acquiring an additional 92,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,614,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,730,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

