Star Energy Group’s (STAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 66 ($0.83) price target on the stock.
Star Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON STAR traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 10.80 ($0.14). The company had a trading volume of 265,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,365. Star Energy Group has a 12-month low of GBX 10.09 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19). The stock has a market cap of £13.81 million, a PE ratio of -117.92 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35.
Star Energy Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Star Energy Group
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Star Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.