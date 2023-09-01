Star Energy Group’s (STAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 66 ($0.83) price target on the stock.

Star Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON STAR traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 10.80 ($0.14). The company had a trading volume of 265,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,365. Star Energy Group has a 12-month low of GBX 10.09 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19). The stock has a market cap of £13.81 million, a PE ratio of -117.92 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35.

Get Star Energy Group alerts:

Star Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.