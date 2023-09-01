Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Director Buys $40,000.00 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell I. Quain bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Star Equity Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRR opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Star Equity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Star Equity by 106.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,083 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Star Equity by 228.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

