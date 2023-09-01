Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,246 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $35,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.75. 202,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

