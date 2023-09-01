Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Director Randall S. Dearth Sells 590 Shares

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at $890,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stepan Stock Performance

SCL stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. Stepan has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.75. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.85 million. Stepan had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Stepan’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stepan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 23.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 226.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 86.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Stepan by 306.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

