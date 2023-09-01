Stifel Nicolaus Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $83.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $61.88 on Friday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Elastic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

