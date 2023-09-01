Stifel Nicolaus Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $83.00

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2023

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $61.88 on Friday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Elastic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.