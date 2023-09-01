Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

PDCO opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $29,364.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $53,878.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $29,364.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Patterson Companies by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 676,473 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Patterson Companies by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 666,877 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Patterson Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,447,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after acquiring an additional 597,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after acquiring an additional 587,570 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

