StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.88. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Institutional Trading of iPower

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iPower by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iPower by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

