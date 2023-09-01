StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Down 2.1 %
MRIN opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.92.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
