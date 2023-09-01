StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.97. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pro-Dex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

