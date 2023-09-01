StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

SIF opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 18.04%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

