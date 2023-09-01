StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of TXMD opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 232.35% and a net margin of 61.23%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 688,399 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

