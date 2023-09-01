StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %
CLIR stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 390.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.36%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
