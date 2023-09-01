StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

CLIR stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 390.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.36%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

