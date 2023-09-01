StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.71.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 81,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

