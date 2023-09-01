StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IRIDEX from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRIX

IRIDEX Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

Shares of IRIX opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 391,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 1,123.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 330,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 303,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 12.2% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.