StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.31.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. OncoCyte has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

