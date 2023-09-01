StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONTX opened at $0.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.72. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.59% and a negative net margin of 9,222.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 89,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. 8.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

