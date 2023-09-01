StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.55. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at Reading International

In other Reading International news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $36,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,740 shares of company stock worth $321,140. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reading International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 562,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

