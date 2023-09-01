StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.55. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
In other Reading International news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $36,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,740 shares of company stock worth $321,140. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
