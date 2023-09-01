StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

SFE opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safeguard Scientifics

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Safeguard Scientifics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

