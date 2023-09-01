StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
SFE opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Safeguard Scientifics
In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
