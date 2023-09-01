StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFEFree Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

SFE opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safeguard Scientifics

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

