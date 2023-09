StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.79 on Monday. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

