StockNews.com Lowers Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $500.40.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $418.30 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.17.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

