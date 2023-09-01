Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $74.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.24. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

