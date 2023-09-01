Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $74.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.24. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
