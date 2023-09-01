Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Jennifer L. Vogel Acquires 13,520 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer L. Vogel purchased 13,520 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $200,501.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,199.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

SNCY stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $834.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNCY. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNCY

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.