Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $268.27 and last traded at $269.10. 677,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,370,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Wedbush raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $1,393,148.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

