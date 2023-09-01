Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.81 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $61.81 million and $1.90 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,480,070,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,748,816,988 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

