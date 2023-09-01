Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. Sells 78,975 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 78,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $3,131,358.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,907.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYM opened at $41.79 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYM shares. William Blair lowered shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

