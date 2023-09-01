Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.25. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $4,939,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,582,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

