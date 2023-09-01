SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 4,285 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 883.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $99.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,583 shares of company stock worth $9,835,676. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

