SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,771,000 after purchasing an additional 205,714 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $658,390,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,009 shares of company stock valued at $11,288,854 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

