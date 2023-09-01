SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Black Hills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,962,000 after acquiring an additional 273,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BKH. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

BKH stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

