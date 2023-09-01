SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 34.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,797,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,419,000 after purchasing an additional 111,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $159.51 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.03 and its 200 day moving average is $148.47. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

