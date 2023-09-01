SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $646,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,442 shares of company stock valued at $795,147. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.08 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

