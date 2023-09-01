SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $675,000 Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in CRH by 670.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 1,080.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

CRH stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $60.72.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

