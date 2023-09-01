SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $801,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $132.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.