SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 9.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $77.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $80.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.84%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

