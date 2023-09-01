SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 122.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

