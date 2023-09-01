SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ST. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

ST stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

