SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 52 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $436,660,000 after acquiring an additional 107,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,092,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $229.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 170.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

