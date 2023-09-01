SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,889 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228,234 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after purchasing an additional 796,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $723,486,000 after purchasing an additional 198,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

