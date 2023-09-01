SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

