SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 273 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 241.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

SAP Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $140.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.